Deadly Stabbing on UT Campus: What We Know So Far

Authorities say a UT student stabbed four others on campus Monday, killing one.

AUSTIN - Shortly after the one-year anniversary that marked the death of University of Texas student Haruka Weiser, a different student has died in a violent stabbing on campus.

Harrison Brown, a first-year student at UT from North Texas, was near Gregory Gymnasium when police believe a different student, Kendrex White, stabbed him to death. Brown was among several who were allegedly stabbed by White.

Here’s what we know so far.

What transpired

In the afternoon of May 1, witnesses told police they observed White in the Student Activity Center on campus. He exited the building on the south side, according to UT Police Chief David Carter at a press briefing the morning of May 2.

Witnesses told UT police that he appeared “normal.”

He walked southbound on the west side of Gregory Gym, where he encountered a female student. Chief Carter said at the press conference that he then was seen kicking the female student, “as if he was kicking her out of the way,” he said.

That’s when police believe White stabbed Brown.

White continued to walk southbound, found a male sitting at a picnic table and allegedly stabbed him in the back of the head.

White is then believed to have stabbed a third victim followed by a fourth victim in the vicinity.

Chief Carter said UTPD received a call regarding the stabbings at 1:46 p.m. He said officers arrived at 1:48 p.m.

With what has been described as a “Bowie style hunting knife” still in his hand, Chief Carter said he walked into the Jester Dormitory. At that point, officers took him into custody.

Carter said it’s that quick response from UTPD that kept others from being harmed.

Here is a photo provided to KVUE of the suspect being arrested:

Witnesses tell KVUE this is the suspect in the UT stabbing that killed one person Monday. (Photo: Ray Arredondo)

At 3:15 p.m., UT police said there was no longer a threat to campus.

What we know about the suspect

White is a 21-year-old student at UT.

Kendrex White. (Photo: APD)

He has been booked on murder and was charged with murder later in the afternoon May 2, according to APD.

Other charges are expected later in the afternoon May 2, according to Austin Police Department Interim Chief Brian Manley.

A search on his criminal records showed that he was arrested in early April for allegedly driving while intoxicated. During that arrest, he allegedly told officers he had been prescribed “happy pills.”

During the May 2 press briefing, police said White was committed in another city.

What was the suspect's motive?

Shortly after the stabbing, rumors were flying on social media regarding the suspect’s motive. Many were speculating that White had targeted members of UT fraternities and sororities.

Authorities do not have information to support that theory.

None of the victims were wearing anything that would indicate they were members of a fraternity. Police do not believe this was a targeted attack or that it was a conspiracy.

UTPD Chief Carter said White has a history of mental illness.

The victims

Brown, the UT freshman, has died.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that in addition to Brown, three other people were taken to the hospital. An additional one or two people were said to have minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital, according to ATCEMS.

A photo of a stabbing victim. (Photo: Jillian Gaier, KVUE)

Several hours after the attack, UT President Greg Fenves said two of the victims had been released from the hospital.

All of the victims were male students.

The scene of a stabbing on UT campus Monday. (Photo: Jillian Gaier, KVUE)

On the evening of the attack, Graham Independent School District in North Texas identified the deceased as Brown. He was a part of Graham High School’s graduating class of 2016.

Graham ISD provided KVUE with photos of Brown on May 2:

KVUE’s Michael Perchick spoke with Graham High School’s principal. Here is what he was a part of at the school:

Acapella choir

Band

Student Council

Technology Student Association

Key Club

Drama Club

Voted “student class favorite”

Brown was a non-initiated, new member of the UT chapter of Phi Delta Theta.

“… the brothers of the Texas Beta and the Longhorn community lost a close friend in Harrison Brown,” Phi Delta Theta said in a statement.

KVUE's Rebeca Trejo witnessed two friends of Brown's place flowers at Gregory Gym to remember their friend:

These two friends placed flowers & formed a cross at Gregory Gym to remember their friend Harrison Brown, who was stabbed & killed.

UT President Fenves spoke with Brown’s family following the attack. He said Brown was “trying to decide what path he wanted to follow in life.”

Although he was interested in many things, Fenves said Brown “wanted to follow his passion in music.”

“His family will never be able to hear Harrison play again,” Fenves said.

A memorial fund has been set up for the Brown family. Go here to donate.

Other incidents in West Campus are not related, police say

There were two other incidents that happened in West Campus the day of the violent stabbing on campus. Police said those incidents are not related to the deadly stabbing on campus.

In one of the incidents, police said a man was stabbed after trying to stop another man from threatening a woman with a knife in West Campus at around 3 p.m. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect who stabbed the man. Go here for details.

ATCEMS confirmed to KVUE May 2 that a body was found in a West Campus apartment the night of May 1. Again, police said this is not related to the other stabbing incident in West Campus or the deadly stabbing incident on campus that same day. Police do not believe that death is suspicious. Go here for details.

The investigation and police reaction

APD Interim Chief Manley said APD, the FBI, CIA, the District Attorney’s Office, Department of Public Safety and U.S. Marshals are all assisting with the investigation. He said he is committed to lending every resource and to assist in any way the department can.

Manley said in the press briefing May 2 that APD failed in not putting out information on the incident in West Campus until 9:38 p.m. He said they should have released information on that incident earlier.

Although Manley said DPS will assist with patrols in West Campus going forward, he said that students need to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Resources for students

The UT Counseling and Mental Health Center has extended their hours in light of the violent attack. They will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The 24-hour hotline can also be reached at 512-471-2255.

If you are worried about a student in your class, a roommate or a co-worker? Go here to find out how to report that behavior.