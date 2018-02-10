State: South Carolina Tobacco Store Owner Didn't Report $1.25M

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

Manning, SC (AP) - The owner of a South Carolina tobacco store is accused of failing to report more than $1.25 million in sales over a two-year period.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue said in a statement that Ibrahim Said was arrested Thursday on three counts of tax evasion.

The release says Said reported gross sales totaling $774,183 from 2014 to 2016 for Express Discount Tobacco, but the actual sales during that period were $2,032,511. The department says he thus evaded paying $100,666 in sales tax that was due to the state.

If convicted, Said faces fines of up to $10,000 and five years in prison for each count.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

