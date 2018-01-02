NC Man Vanishes After Picking up Paycheck

Shaun Brandon Carter. Note: Authorities said family said these photos are several years old. Carter's hair was longer when he disappeared. (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are asking the public for help finding a 32-year-old man who has been missing for a month.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, family members of Shaun Brandon Carter reported him missing for a month on December 21, 2017.

Family members told authorities that Carter was working at Accuma Corporation in Statesville. He went to pick up his paycheck a month ago and told his employer he would not be returning to work, authorities said.

Since then, Carter hasn't been seen or heard from.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3100 or 704-878-3180.

