Storm chasers die in car crash as they pursue tornado

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigate a two-vehicle crash that left several storm chasers dead March 28, 2017, near Spur, Texas. (Photo: Ellysa Gonzalez, AP)

A spurt of tornado activity expected to hit the South in coming days has already claimed its first victims — three storm chasers who were killed when their vehicles collided at a rural crossroads during severe West Texas storms on Tuesday.

Two of those who died were contractors for the Weather Channel. There was a confirmed tornado reported about the time of the mid-afternoon fatal crash, according to Texas authorities.

"This afternoon we learned that three people died in a car accident in Texas, including two contractors for the Weather Channel, Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall," the Weather Channel wrote in a statement posted on its website. "Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community. We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved."

The crash happened at a remote intersection near the town of Spur, about 55 miles southeast of Lubbock. Funnel clouds were in the area at the time of the crash and heavy rain was reported, according to the National Weather Service.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Gonzalez said Williamson, 57, and Yarnall, 55, both of Cassville, Mo., were in a black Chevrolet Suburban traveling northbound and collided with a westbound jeep. The jeep's driver was identified as Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Ariz. All three were killed instantly, Gonzalez said.

The Suburban driven by Williamson ran a stop sign and slammed into the Jeep, Gonzalez said.

The storms spawned high winds, driving rain and occasional tornadoes in open areas of West Texas. On Wednesday, the threat shifts eastward, and forecasters say about 19 million people in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana could see stormy weather, including the possibility of strong tornadoes.

