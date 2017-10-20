Storms Likely First of the Week

The model forecast for 4 pm Monday. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The weekend will be warm and dry with high temperatures in the low 80s. Moisture will slowly begin to increase with skies becoming partly cloudy Saturday night into Sunday. However, a change in the weather is coming for the first of the week.

A low pressure system will be developing over the Mid-South on Monday and moving into the Tennessee River Valley in the afternoon. Clouds will increase across the Midlands with the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Monday night as the cold front approaches from the west. It is uncertain as to whether there will be any severe weather, however rainfall is likely to be in the 1 to 1.5 inch range. This would be some much-needed rain.

The cold front will pass through the Midlands on Tuesday bringing an end to the rain. Cooler, drier air will be pushing into the Midlands behind the front. It will be windy with gusts to 30 mph possible. Skies will be clearing Tuesday night as high pressure builds into the region.

Chilly morning readings are expected for the remainder of the week. The coolest morning is likely to be Thursday with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will keep an eye on any chance for frosts.

