Study Says Drinking Hot Tea May Fend Off Alzheimer's

If you like tea, you are in luck. A recent study said that drinking tea has more benefits than just warming you up on a cold day.

Enjoying a freshly brewed pot of tea is pretty relaxing, but in case you needed another reason to sip on a pot of tea, a recent study said if you drink tea every day, it is actually good for your mind.

The National University of Singapore conducted a study with nearly one thousand people aged 55 and older. The results shows that drinking tea regularly helps to reduce to risk of developing Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

These benefits are not limited to a particular tea, just as long as you sip on one that is brewed from tea leaves, such as green, black or oolong. That is because compounds in those types of teas help protect the brain and keep it sharp.

“More and more of the properties that are being utilized from tea which are natural, I think we’re getting back to being more and more natural desire in society,” Laura McHenry with Silver Spoon Teahouse said.

McHenry said her customers always benefit from the relaxing environment that comes with drinking tea.

“They get to step out of the everyday grind with cell phones and internet and all of the demands of the day that happen,” McHenry said.

But aside from being good for your mind, McHenry said the benefits of drinking tea all boils down to taking a moment to slow down.

“Drinking tea cultivates friendships, and teaches young people the art of socialization, which I think is becoming less and less if we don’t sit down and show our kids it’s ok and have a conversation,” McHenry said.

So go ahead and pour another cup because it is good for you.

© 2017 KREM-TV