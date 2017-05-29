Stunning 10,000 Flag Display Honors Memorial Day Heroes

Memorial Day tribute is displayed at University of Phoenix. (Photo: 12News)

PHOENIX - More than 50 volunteers helped to make a special message for Memorial Day. The 10,000-flag tribute spelled out "Honoring Our Heroes" on the University of Phoenix lawn.

This is the ninth year the tribute has taken place at the Phoenix location. It is a symbolic way to remember the brave men and women who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The flags will be taken down on Friday, May 26, right before Memorial Day. Arizona Heroes to Hometowns, a veterans support group, will pick up the flags and donate them to local veteran cemeteries.

© 2017 KPNX-TV