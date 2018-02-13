Sumter Police Arrest Four Connected to Vehicle Break-Ins

(Photo: Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, SC - A suspicious vehicle call to the Sumter Police Department Tuesday morning led to the arrests of four men suspected of breaking into vehicles at local subdivision.

Police were called to the Idlewild area at about 1:30 a.m. after two men were seen getting out of a silver Chrysler 300 that was driving slowly through the Idlewild subdivision. The reports indicated the men appeared to be checking vehicle door handles.

Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description on Springdale Drive off Loring Mill Road.

Several book bags were in clear view in the back seat. When the four occupants were asked to get out of the vehicle, officers discovered two handguns.

All four men were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter- Lee Regional Detention Center:

Austin Cole Higgins, 23, of Camden

Blake Alexander Drown, 17, of Sumter

Mikkel Demond Bush, 23, of Camden

Nickolas Francis Smith, 17, of Sumter

Each of the men were charged with 15 counts of breaking and entering auto and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Drown and Smith were additionally charged with possession of a pistol under the age of 18.

Police have tied the four -- all of whom have previous arrests including breaking and entering auto -- to unlocked vehicles that were entered in Idlewild area and others on Wren Street off of Alice Drive. However, it is unclear how they obtained the handguns that were found.

The investigation is ongoing.



