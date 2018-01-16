WLTX
Sumter Police: Hang Up! AT&T Scam Asks for Social Security Numbers

Amanda Hurley, wltx 2:50 PM. EST January 16, 2018

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says Social Security numbers are at a risk in a string of new AT&T scam calls.

AT&T Wireless customers have reportedly been receiving calls from what appears to be their number. The automated message, claiming to be AT&T, states the account has been flagged for security purposes and asks for the last four digits of the primary account holder's Social Security number.

AT&T has confirmed this is a scam, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say not to answer a call from your personal mobile number or give personal information under any circumstance; hang up immediately.

 

 

