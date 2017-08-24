Sumter Police Release Sketch of Suspected Robber

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Active Shooter Reported in Charleston
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Reps Question Regulatory Staff On VC Summer
-
Cops: Disgruntled employee shoots, kills man
-
Car plows into Columbia Home
-
Powerball Aug 23, 2017
-
Search Continues for Texas Suspect
-
Niya Kenny, Her Attorney Discuss Her Lawsuit
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
More Stories
-
Exclusive: Columbia Police Officers Talk About…Aug 24, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
Man Arrested for Smashing Windows in Downtown ColumbiaAug 24, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
-
Woman's Missing Tombstone Had Been Used as a ChairAug 24, 2017, 6:41 p.m.