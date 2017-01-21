Sumter teachers rally for better funding (Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Teachers in Sumter gathered together at the Sumter County Courthouse to rally against the lack of funding that they believe led to their new budget freeze.

"Local funding is not what it should be," said Sharyn Lucas-Parker, a teacher in the Sumter school district.

The teachers, parents, and concerned members of the Sumter community who showed up for the rally say they are fed up.

"It took a lot for the few teachers and educators who are here to come," Lucas-Parker said.

Lucas-Parker says their lack of funding keeps the students from learning at their true potential.

"And when you're telling your children you can go, and you can dream, and be, and do what you want to," Lucas-Parker said, "there's a contradiction in that."

"We're constantly struggling, we're constantly on a shoestring budget," Danielle Alexander, another teacher in the Sumter school district.

A shoestring budget that is going to get even tighter after the Sumter school board approved a budget freeze to cover their over six million dollar deficit. That is going to put 47 people out of a job and eliminate overtime.

"A lot of us feel like the budget cuts wouldn't be taking place if we were better funded to begin with," Alexander said.

Herbert Johnson, another Sumter teacher who attended the rally, says their students deserve better.

"Now, if we were one of those teachers who said, 'forget about it,' where would our students be," Johnson asked.

Johnson says he has personally spent hundreds of dollars of his own money for his students' educational purposes.

"Because I believe in them," Johnson said. "I know they're going to be successful because they are successful, but we shouldn't have to do that."

The teachers say the just want to put their students on an equal playing field as students from any other school district.

"We're not going to give up," Alexander said, "we'll keep going and try to do what we need to do for our students here in Sumter."

The Sumter school district will continue to discuss their financial situation at their next meeting. That will be on Monday, January 23rd at 6PM at the school district office.

(© 2017 WLTX)