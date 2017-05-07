Suspect arrested for death of Malboro County woman; search continues for missing child

BENNETTSVILLE, SC - (WLTX) -- Deputies from the Malboro County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man who they say is linked to the death of a woman found dead inside her home Friday morning.

36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright of Bennettsville is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Ella Lowery was discovered by officers, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. Officers were able to locate her young son alive, but the search continues for her daughter, Ayana.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and other agencies are involved with the case.

