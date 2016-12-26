Suspect Arrested in Christmas Eve Stabbing

24 year old Kevin Boyd Johnson (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- Authorities have arrested a man they say is connected to a Christmas Eve stabbing in Sumter County.

24-year-old Kevin Boyd Johnson II has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to deputies, the victim told investigators he was at a mutual friend's house when Johnson asked for a ride home. Along the way, Johnson told the victim to turn onto a road off of Rogers Avenue, but they say the victim refused. They say that's when Johnson stabbed and robbed him.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital and treated for several stab wounds to his arm and upper body. He has since been released.

Investigators say Johnson fled the scene after the incident, but was later found at a relative's home.