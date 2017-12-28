Suspect Arrested in Deadly Lexington Stabbing, Police Say

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a stabbing incident reportedly left one dead.

Deputies say they responded to reports on the 700 block of Meadowfield Road.

A suspect was reportedly apprehended close to the scene after a brief search, according to investigators.

Deputies say they believe the male victim and the male suspect knew each other, and the incident was not a random act.

.The Lexington County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate.

