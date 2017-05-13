Suspect Arrested in Disappearance of SC Girl, Death of Her Mom

Iyana Lowery (Photo: Marlboro County Sheriff Department)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for the murder of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of Lowery’s daughter, Iyana Lowery.

According to a press release distributed by SLED on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Jejauncey Fernando Harrington, 32, of Bennettsville, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the May 5 stabbing death of Ella Lowery.

Ella Lowery’s body was discovered around 9 a.m. May 5 when Marlboro County deputies were dispatched to her home on Craig Circle I Bennettsville. It was at that time deputies discovered the disappearance of Ella Lower’s 8-year-old daughter, Iyana.

Harrington is charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with Iyana Lowery’s disappearance.





Jejauncey Fernando Harrington (Photo: SLED/Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

“This is a major break in this case but there is still much work to do as the investigation is ongoing,” says Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon. “We are keeping our focus on finding Iyana Lowery and bringing her home to her family. That’s a continuing priority for everyone that’s been a part of this investigation.”

Sheriff Lemon says the $10,000 reward is still available for anyone who can offer information that leads to the recovery of Iyana Lowery.

Harrington is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

