Suspect Drugged, Sexually Assaulted Female Victim, Police Say

Travis Ronnell Brown (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect connected to a kidnapping and sexual assault case.

Deputies say Travis Ronnell Brown, 29, sexually assaulted a female victim after drugging her at a local night club and taking her to a Microtel Inn on November 10.

Brown then reportedly stole her belongings and fled the location in a blueish gray 2003 Ford F-250, South Carolina tag 8937LR.

The suspect is wanted for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and petit larceny.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

