Suspect Stole Seafood From TJ's Seafood

Tonight Richland Deputies are searching for a man wanted for stealing seafood from TJ's seafood on Broad River Road. Deputies say the suspect broke into business on September 5...and stole $500 worth of fish, shrimp, and crab legs from cooler.

wltx 7:13 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories