Suspect Wanted in Train Derailment

Investigators are now offering a $5000 dollar reward to find the person responsible for causing a freight train to derail in Kershaw County earlier this month. it happened back on August 5 near highway 601 in Lugoff. 12 cars went off the tracks in a woo

wltx 7:13 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories