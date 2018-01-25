Suspects Stole Over $3K in Cigarettes From Lexington Gas Station, Officials Say

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Two male suspects stole several boxes of cigarettes from a Lexington gas station, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say the suspects stole $3,240 worth of cigarettes from the Circle K on Bush River Road on January 15.

One suspect reportedly stole several boxes of Newport cigarettes when a clerk attempted to help the other suspect, who spilled a drink and pretended to fall.

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX-TV