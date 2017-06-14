Trenton, SC (CBS News)- SWAT teams removed six correctional officers caught in a riot early Thursday at the Trenton Correctional Institute, reports CBS Augusta, Georgia affiliate WRDW-TV.

The station says the officers' injuries vary, and investigators couldn't say how serious they were.

At least one AirMed helicopter was on the scene. Several ambulances were seen leaving the prison with their lights on.

The was no word on whether any inmates were injured.

Investigators told WRDW the "situation has stabilized."

There were several fires inside, but all were believed to have been extinguished.

WRDW says Edgefield County deputies, Aiken County deputies and multiple SWAT Teams were on-scene.

There was no initial word on what started the disturbance or how many inmates were involved.

There is a disturbance at Trenton Corr. Inst. The prison is secure. SCDC Emergency Teams, Local and State Law Enforcement are responding. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) June 15, 2017

