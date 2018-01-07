Sydney, Australia Sees Hottest Day in More Than 70 Years

Thermometer Sun Sky 40 Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures in degrees Celsius and Farenheit. (Photo: MarianVejcik, MarianVejcik)

Temperatures in the Sydney, Australia area reached well into the triple digits Sunday, with the western suburb of Penrith hitting 116 degrees Farenheit.

The scorching temperatures are part of the summer in the southern hemisphere, which experiences winter while the United States and the rest of the northern hemisphere has its summer.

116 degrees Farenheit measures 47.3 Celsius. At first, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology thought it was the hottest day in Sydney's history, but later found a 47.8-degree day in 1939.

#SydneyHeat According to preliminary data #Penrith has broken the all time maximum temperature record for both this station and the Sydney Metropolitan area with 47.1 degrees at 1:55pm. Previous record 47.0 on 11/2/2017. Latest observations: https://t.co/GORSOnwOjj. — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 7, 2018

#SydneyHeat: Sorry, in our earlier checks we missed a 47.8 degrees C temperature recorded at an old #Richmond station (now closed) in 1939. 47.3 today still beats the previous #Penrith record. — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) January 7, 2018

The triple digit temperatures are not expected to last. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to stay in the vicinity of 90 degrees.

116 degrees is hotter than anything ever experienced in San Antonio. The record for highest temperature in the Alamo City is 111 degrees, which occurred in September 2000.

