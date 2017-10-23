Target Corp. Unveils Holiday Season Plans

MINNEAPOLIS- On Monday, Target Corporation unveiled plans for the holiday season, which include a deeper assortment of exclusive brands and new ways for guests to shop and save throughout the season.

However, Target says it plans to ease in holiday promotions this year while better recognizing Thanksgiving. The Minneapolis-based retailer says it has heard from customers who want to pause the "Christmas Creep."

Other Highlights include:

Eight of Target’s new exclusive brands will be available for the first time this holiday season, including the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection.

Also new this year is a new curated gifting assortment, featured prominently in stores and online, with nearly 1,700 products, most of which are exclusive to Target and under $15.

More ways for guests to shop and save time with services including Order Pickup, Target Restock and the introduction of mobile wallet in the Target app for REDcard holders

As part of the investments outlined at Financial Community Meeting in February, Target is allocating millions of payroll hours throughout 2017 to accommodate increased training and staffing at its stores nationwide.

Retailer continues its focus on being priced right daily, while offering guests more savings during the holidays, including new Weekend Deals in November and December.

The introduction of new in-store experiences, including interactive photo opportunities and festive giveaways, will bring #TargetFun to holiday shoppers

Marketing campaign, “Together’s the Joy,” will inspire guests to discover and shop through broadcast, custom media partnerships and social media

Target says it will begin free shipping for all customers starting on November 1 and continuing through the holidays.

