Texas Junior High Student Gets 'Most Likely To Become A Terrorist' Award
We all know the usual superlatives... 'Most likely to become president' or 'Most likely to win the nobel prize' but one junior high school student in Texas, may have gotten the most offensive superlative ever. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
wltx 1:20 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stolen Truck Involved in Serious Crash in Columbia
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Woman
-
New Development Changing Huger Street Area
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
Failed Proposal was Actually a Practical Joke
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
GA Prison Guards Killed by Inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
Residents Vote on Tax to Repair Lake Dogwood
More Stories
-
Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-riseJun 13, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
-
One Dead in Lake Marion Boating AccidentJun 13, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Missing Mother's Family Asks the Public for HelpJun 13, 2017, 6:57 p.m.