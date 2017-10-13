Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Moore Building may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the South Carolina State Fair, but inside its doors you will find work from some of the state's craftiest and creative minds.

The Moore Building showcases cakes, crafts and art pieces from both amateur and professional artists. You can find everything from wreaths and quilts to cupcakes and antique wedding dresses.

There are also live chef demonstrations, arts and crafts demonstrations and 4-H activities.

If you are looking for something sweet to snack on, you can purchase chocolate chip cookies.

The Moore Building is located beside the Rosewoods Building next to the "Rocket."

