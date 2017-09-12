Thousands Without Power in the Midlands
SCEG says overnight they were able to get many of those outages fixed. They say overnight they went from more than 150 thousand customers without power - to about 45 thousand. Many of those are along the coast. They say some of the repairs will be simp
wltx 11:06 PM. EDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Efren's Update on Hurricane Jose
-
Trees Down in Whitmire
-
Boats, Docks Destroyed at Lake Murray
-
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after hitting tree
-
I-77 Fatality was Related to Hurricane Irma
-
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
-
Storm Damages Part of Hilton Head
-
WLTX Breaking News
-
SCE&G working to Get Power Restored in the Midlands
-
Irma impact on SC. Monday late-AM update
More Stories
-
'Don't Let Generators Run Inside The House, That's…Sep 12, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
-
After a power outage: Is your food safe?Sep 12, 2017, 10:40 p.m.
-
Highways Congested As Irma Evacuees Head HomeSep 12, 2017, 11:05 p.m.