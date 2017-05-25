Three Arrested After Teen Shot Over $5

Malik Bonner

Two males - ages 18 and 15 - were arrested Wednesday after another teen was shot in the leg following an argument over $5.

Malik Bonner, 18, and two juveniles - 14 and 15 - were at a home in the 100 block of Comer Terrace just before 7:30 p.m., according to a sheriff's office news release.

The three were there arguing with another male, Derick Ivey, 17, about $5 Ivey owed the 14 year old, the news release states.

The 15 year old retrieved a handgun and fired several shots, according to the news release. Seventeen-year-old Shelna Hicks was struck in the left leg. A relative drove her to the hospital where she remained Thursday in stable condition.

Bonner and the 14 year old were arrested and charged with affray, the news release states. The 15 year old was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by a minor, reckless conduct and affray.

The 14 year old was released to his parents, Bonner is in Bibb jail and the 15 year old was booked into the youth detention center.

