Tiffany Davis In Home State For Final Four

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

DALLAS, TX - Senior guard Tiffany Davis is back in her home state, the Lone Star state, for the Final Four. USC’s team captain starred at Westbury Christian in Houston and there’s nothing like being back home. She's showed the Gamecocks around Texas a little bit which included line dancing and cowboy hats.

"It's kind of cool to see that people still support me and that people are rooting for us. It's really exciting," Davis said. "I'm glad to be back home and show my teammates how to live in Texas.

Davis’s career has been marred by injuries but there has been lineup changes after Alaina Coates went down. Now Tiffany is in a position to contribute to the Gamecocks in the national semifinal.

She scored a career high six points in NCAA tournament games in USC win over Quinnipiac in the Sweet 16. That may not sound like much but if other players get in foul trouble or hurt Dawn Staley has an experience guard she can call on.

"I think no matter who is in the game, if we're all prepared and coach always talks about staying engaged so if we all stay engaged and know our gameplan then it doesn't matter who is in. We should all execute and do what we came here to do."

Her time at USC may not have been what she envisioned but being two wins away from a national title means a lot for Davis.

"As a fifth year senior I had the choice to come back or not and I came back. It was obviously for a good reason because this program is on the rise and we plan to stay up there."

A win over Stanford on Friday night at 7:30 pm ET in American Airlines will put in USC in the national championship conversation this year and the years to come.

© 2017 WLTX-TV