How to plan your solar eclipse party in style. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The total solar eclipse is taking over the Midlands drawing thousands to the Palmetto State.

If you are one of the people planning to celebrate with family and friends at home, event planner Melanie Murphy shows us how to plan a total solar-bration that guests will remember.

Celebrate the eclipse with us online with #EclipseOn19.

© 2017 WLTX-TV