Tornado Watch for the Entire Midlands Until 9 PM

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Severe weather has begun in the Midlands, with a tornado watch that is now in effect for the entire Midlands.

The watch is for all counties in the central Midlands, and lasts until 9 PM.

A watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes. A warning means a tornado has been spotted on radar or by people on the ground.

No warnings are currently in effect, but several were issued earlier in the afternoon.

The first warning was sent out for part of Orangeburg County near the town of Bowman around 1 p.m.. A second warning was issued for Calhoun County, Clarendon County, and Sumter Counties until 2 p.m., but that was cancelled by 1:42 p.m.

The weather serviced reported the possible tornado crossed I-26 in Orangeburg Co near mile marker 161 and was moving northeast towards US Hwy 176.

So far, no one has verified if a twister had actually has touched down of if there is damage.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the state under a slight risk for severe weather Monday. That's an upgrade in risk from Sunday, when there was just a "marginal" risk.

The main threat from storms will be damaging winds, but once the front moves through, the threat for severe weather will end.

Our in-house forecast model ends the rain around midnight Monday. The model is also indicating rainfall amounts will be in the .50" to 1.50" range. This would be some much-needed rain for the area.

Cooler, drier air will be pushing into the Midlands behind the front. Skies will be clearing early Tuesday morning as high pressure builds into the region.

Chilly morning readings are expected for the remainder of the week. The coolest morning is likely to be Thursday with low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will keep an eye on any chance for frosts.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the workweek. More clouds may build into the area by the weekend, and there will be a small chance for rain Sunday.

