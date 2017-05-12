Traffic Back-Up After Deadly Accident on I-26EB

(Photo: Ararat, Laura)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal accident on I-26.

According to Troopers a single car crash partially blocked I-26 eastbound near the exit of Interstates I-26 and 126.

According to Highway Patrol's website, one person died.

Troopers are asking drivers to use caution in the area and expect delays.

News 19 will continue to follow this story on air and online.

© 2017 WLTX-TV