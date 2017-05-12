WLTX
Traffic Back-Up After Deadly Accident on I-26EB

Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal accident on I-26 EB Friday morning.

Roshanda Pratt, wltx 8:30 AM. EDT May 12, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal accident on I-26.

According to Troopers a single car crash partially blocked I-26 eastbound near the exit of Interstates I-26 and 126.

According to Highway Patrol's website, one person died.

Troopers are asking drivers to use caution in the area and expect delays.

News 19 will continue to follow this story on air and online. 

 

