Traffic Moving Again on I-26 East in Calhoun County

Calhoun, S.C. (WLTX) - Traffic is moving again on Interstate 26 east in Calhoun County after being at a standstill for more than an hour Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near mile marker 136 at the St. Matthews and Orangeburg County line.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a truck was traveling eastbound when it ran over the median, turned back in the eastbound lane and hit some trees. Authorities say the driver and passenger were entrapped in the truck and were flown to Palmetto Richland Hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes are now open but drivers in the area should still use caution.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

