(WLTX) -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation is saying all lanes are blocked on Interstate 26 West just south of Columbia.
SCDOT said all lanes were blocked near the 119 milemarker, which is near the exit for St. Matthews and Dixiana, since just before 10 p.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol posted on their website that it is a fatal crash.
Highway Patrol did say they are investigating the crash, and a detour Exit 119.
