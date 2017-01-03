Bus carrying elementary students overturns in Gaston County

(Photo: New Hope Fire Department)

BELMONT, N.C. – A school bus carrying four New Hope Elementary School students overturned in Gaston County Tuesday morning.

According New Hope Fire Department, no one was injured during the incident. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Lake Wyle Road. North Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, removing all four students and the driver from the overturned bus.

"One little girl was a little bit upset, but besides that, they were fine," said one state trooper at the scene. "The school bus came through a sharp curve on a wet road surface."

The trooper explained that the driver ran off the shoulder of the road, which was muddy and covered with wet leaves. As a result, she lost control of the bus.

"The vehicle began to slide, struck a ditch, and overturned at that point," he said. "The kids were shaken up, no serious injuries of any kind. Same condition for the driver."

Authorities said that two of the students were released to their parents. The remaining students were taken to school. All students were checked by paramedics on the scene.

