Gas Prices Fall Another 3.5 Cents

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - GasBuddy reports that the average retail gasoline prices in Columbia have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.01/gallon yesterday.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.26/gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Columbia during the past week, prices yesterday were 38.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has decreased 6.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 46.2 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

"For the 22nd straight day, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has dropped, the longest such streak since last summer,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "Average prices now stand at their lowest thus far in 2017 and the lowest since before Christmas, thanks primarily to weak demand for gasoline and also bulging inventories of gasoline."

Areas near Columbia and their current gas price climate:

Spartanburg - $1.99/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.01/g.

Augusta - $2.09/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.14/g.

South Carolina - $2.02/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.05/g.

