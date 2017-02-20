Gas Prices on the Rise in Columbia

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images))

Columbia, SC (WLTX)-- Average retail gasoline prices in Columbia have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.01 per gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Columbia during the past week, prices yesterday were 46.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 5.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 3.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 56.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“Refinery liquidation of cheaper winter grade fuel keeps pump prices in similar territory for the week ahead," said Dan McTeague, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. “The ongoing saga of global oil production limitations becomes less important as refineries begin the early stages of maintenance and turnarounds to accommodate summer gasoline blends."

Areas near Columbia and their current gas price climate, according to GasBuddy:

Spartanburg- $2.02/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.03/g.

Augusta- $2.10/g, flat from last week's $2.10/g.

South Carolina- $2.02/g, flat from last week's $2.02/g.

