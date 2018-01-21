Congestion builds on Malfunction Junction. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Drivers should expect major road closures at Malfunction Junction starting Sunday.

According to SCDOT, nighttime single lane closures will be in effect for portions of I-126 and I-26 for drilling operations and soil testing associated with the Carolina Crossroads Project.

The project aims to relieve traffic congestion within the I-20/26/126 corridor, while also accommodating future traffic needs through 2040.

Beginning Sunday, running through Thursday, January 25, the following sections of I-126 and I-26 will be closed each night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• I-126 eastbound and westbound - Beginning approximately ½-mile east of the Colonial Life Boulevard interchange and extending to the I-26 interchange.

• I-26 eastbound and westbound - Beginning approximately ½-mile west of the Broad River Road Exit near mile marker 101 and ending at the I-126/I-26 interchange near mile marker 108.

Please proceed with caution if you're driving through Malfunction Junction during those hours.

For more information about the Carolina Crossroads project, visit http://www.scdotcarolinacrossroads.com/.

