Truck catches fire near Highway 378 in Lexington County. (Photo: Viewer Submitted Photo)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Traffic is diverted after a tractor-trailer caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Officials from the West Columbia Police department say the 2400 block of Highway 378 is blocked and drivers should avoid the area as they clear the scene.

We have not received information regarding how the fire started or the driver's condition.

