Troopers: 2 Dead, Woman Charged with DUI

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Highway Patrol has charged a 21 year-old woman with felony DUI after a deadly crash on I-20 westbound Thursday morning.
Charise Antonia Payano faces two counts of felony DUI, 1 count of operating a motor vehicle without license in posession.
Troopers responded to an accident just after 1:30 this morning. I-20 westbound near Farrow Road and Wilson Boulevard were blocked for hours.
Troopers confirm to News19 two people died in that collision. No word on the names of the victims.
