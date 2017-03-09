Troopers: 2 Dead, Woman Charged with DUI

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Highway Patrol has charged a 21 year-old woman with felony DUI after a deadly crash on I-20 westbound Thursday morning.

Charise Antonia Payano faces two counts of felony DUI, 1 count of operating a motor vehicle without license in posession.

Troopers responded to an accident just after 1:30 this morning. I-20 westbound near Farrow Road and Wilson Boulevard were blocked for hours.

Traffic backed up a long way from the accident. This is the view just before I-20W, exit 71 (N. Main). @WLTX #news19 pic.twitter.com/gbuBRP3r1d — Rich Owensby (@RichOwensby) March 9, 2017

Troopers confirm to News19 two people died in that collision. No word on the names of the victims.

I20 west bound @ 70mm in Richland will be blocked most of the morning commute. Use caution & find alt route! pic.twitter.com/jvhQZOcbCk — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) March 9, 2017

News 19 will continue to follow this story on air and online.

