Troopers: Deadly Crash Closes Portion of I-20 WB

Traffic backed up on I-20 after a fatal accident (Photo: Rich Owensby)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- A busy morning for Highway Patrol responding to several accidents Thursday morning on Interstate 20.

According to Troopers all westbound traffic on Interstate 20 near Farrow Road and Wilson Roads is down to one lane.

Highway Patrol says the first accident happened just after 1:30 Thursday morning. Trooper David Jones told News 19 that collision was fatal.

Troopers say there was second accident near the area where a car was hit by a tractor trailer just before 5 a.m.

Traffic backed up a long way from the accident. This is the view just before I-20W, exit 71 (N. Main). @WLTX #news19 pic.twitter.com/gbuBRP3r1d — Rich Owensby (@RichOwensby) March 9, 2017

Crews on the scene say traffic is backed up well beyond the accident.

Trooper Jones says this area of I-20 will be blocked most of the morning. He says drivers should take another route.

I20 west bound @ 70mm in Richland will be blocked most of the morning commute. Use caution & find alt route! pic.twitter.com/jvhQZOcbCk — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) March 9, 2017

Jones tells us they are detouring drivers to take the North Main Street exit. He suggests drivers use I-77 or map another route this morning and to expect delays.

Highway Patrol is still investigating both accidents.

© 2017 WLTX-TV