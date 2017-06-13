Trump Administration Calls For 'Lasting Peach' In The Middle East
For decades, world leaders have called for lasting peace in the Middle East, but apparently, the Trump White House wants to take a different approach. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
wltx 3:45 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Failed Proposal was Actually a Practical Joke
-
Boating Fatality At Lake Marion
-
Lexington Mother Missing, Family Worried
-
Suspects Accused of 2015 Murder Arrested
-
Stolen Truck Involved in Serious Crash in Columbia
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
SC Deputy Saves Brides Wedding
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Woman
More Stories
-
London fire: 'A number of fatalities' as blaze…Jun 13, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
-
One Dead in Lake Marion Boating AccidentJun 13, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Missing Mother's Family Asks the Public for HelpJun 13, 2017, 6:57 p.m.