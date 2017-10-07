Trustees approve pay raise for Clemson University president

Clemson University President James Clements (Photo: Clemson University)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Trustees at Clemson University have approved a $100,000 pay raise for the school's president.

The school announced in its web page that the unanimous decision by the board on Friday will boost the salary of James P. Clements to $901,330. The board also approved $50,000 for Clements in deferred compensation, which vests in three years if Clements remains as president.

Of the total salary, the school said $312,530 will be paid by the state of South Carolina, while the remainder will be paid by the Clemson University Foundation.

In February, the board approved an extension of Clements' contract through Feb. 2, 2022, but did not announce a pay increase.

Clements served as president of West Virginia University for five years before he became Clemson's 15th president in December 2013.

© 2017 Associated Press