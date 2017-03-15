WLTX
Twitter Account Created for the Missing Ocala Cobra

Officials aren't sure of ever finding the reptile that slipped away.

Samantha Mitchell, WTSP 5:31 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

OCALA, Fla. -- By now you have probably heard the news that there is a cobra on the loose in Ocala. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging nearby residents to take precautions and to be on the lookout for the 24-inch snake missing since 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Instead of being fearful of the situation, one person decided to get creative.

A new Twitter account was created in the likeness of the cobra. But, with a playful spin. 

The creator donned a spectacle and mustache on the avatar and has been updating the account from the stance of the cobra ever since. 

The Twitter account has quickly grown a following with over 449 followers and 255 tweets in the span of its recent creation. 

Some of the more recent tweets include: 

For more on the fun twist on the missing cobra, check out the Twitter account

© 2017 WTSP-TV


