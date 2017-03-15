Twitter Account Created for the Missing Ocala Cobra

OCALA, Fla. -- By now you have probably heard the news that there is a cobra on the loose in Ocala.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging nearby residents to take precautions and to be on the lookout for the 24-inch snake missing since 11:15 p.m. Monday.
Instead of being fearful of the situation, one person decided to get creative.
A new Twitter account was created in the likeness of the cobra. But, with a playful spin.
The creator donned a spectacle and mustache on the avatar and has been updating the account from the stance of the cobra ever since.
The Twitter account has quickly grown a following with over 449 followers and 255 tweets in the span of its recent creation.
Some of the more recent tweets include:
Hellooooo ladies. Thanks for not thinking I'm icky. All the snake love heading your way.— Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 15, 2017
Have you mentioned me on the news? Let me know!— Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 14, 2017
For everyone wondering, I was named a monocle snake because I was first stumbled upon during a game of travel monopoly. pic.twitter.com/o5nPDnarPc— Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 14, 2017
Liberal or Conservative, I think the one thing you can all agree on is that you're glad I'm not a Spitting Cobra. #keepitclassy— Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 14, 2017
For those asking, no I'm not planning on bar hopping tonight. I hate waking up with cottonmouth.— Ocala Cobra (@OcalaCobra) March 14, 2017
For more on the fun twist on the missing cobra, check out the Twitter account and tell us what you think on our Facebook page.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
