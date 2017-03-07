Uber Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Passenger

(Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly raping a passenger during an Uber ride over the weekend.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the incident happened on March 4, between 9:30 p.m. and 10: 30 p.m. in the Bay Colony area of Virginia Beach, VA.

Investigators say Sewanou Bisile Yoro, 34, picked up a fare as an Uber driver, then sexually assaulted the passenger.

Yoro has been charged with Abduction, Rape, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

(© 2017 WVEC)