Uber Offers Full Refunds To Customers In London After Price Surging During Terror Attack
After coming under fire from some pretty angry customers, Uber is refunding fares for trips near the London Bridge terror attack. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
wltx 6:09 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
