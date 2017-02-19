Umm, what? Supposed terror attack baffles Swedes

Plenty of people around the world are puzzled by President Trump’s apparent reference during a Saturday rally in Florida to an incident in Sweden that happened on Friday – including the Swedish government.

Dagens Nyheter reported Sunday that the Swedish Embassy in Washington has reached out to the State Department to find out what Trump was talking about and why.

Catarina Axelsson, a spokesperson for the Swedish Foreign Ministry, said the Scandinavian country wasn’t aware of any terror-related incidents and was awaiting a response from the Trump administration.

Erik Wirkensjö, press secretary for Deputy Prime Minister Margot Wallstrom, told Dagens Nyheter that he did not know what incident Trump could be referencing. And nothing had happened to cause Sweden’s Security Police to upgrade its terror levels, spokesman Karl Melin said.

Though the context of Trump’s speech seems to reference immigrant involvement in something terrible on Friday, the last terror-linked attack on Swedish record, the Associated Press notes, was a December 2010 suicide bombing in Stockholm. In that attack, an Iraqi-born Swede who identified with al-Qaeda detonated two devices, killing only himself.

There was indeed a recent attack in Sweden, according to The Independent newspaper, but it targeted immigrants and was largely under-reported: the arrest of three suspected neo-Nazis for a homemade bomb attack on the Gothenburg Asylum Centre on Jan. 5, which seriously injured one person. The Independent reported Sunday that the suspects were members of a racist Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR), which opposes non-white immigration to Sweden.

Twitter was aflame through the weekend with hundreds of baffled and derisive tweets, (#swedenincident and #lastnightinSweden ), dozens of IKEA and Abba jokes, finger-pointing at Sesame Street’s Swedish chef and passing references to Trump counselor KellyAnne Conway’s now-debunked Bowling Green massacre.

Several things did happen Friday in the country. The Aftonbladet tabloid cited among them a man who sustained severe burns after he inexplicably set himself on fire, another who died at a hospital after a workplace accident, an avalanche warning and police chasing a drunken driver through Stockholm – none tied to terrorism.

USA TODAY