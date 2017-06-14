Update: Charleston Port Terminal Back Open; No Threat Found

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WLTX, AP) - Coast Guard officials says a terminal at the Port of Charleston is back open and safe after being evacuated because of a claim about a threat aboard a ship.
Authorities were made aware of a potential threat in four containers aboard the vessel Maersk Memphis in the Port of Charleston at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard 7th District Southeast.
Those containers have been scanned and cleared by authorities early Thursday morning.
Authorities are now questioning the person who reported the threat.
Ten agencies were involved in the investigation including the FBI, National Guard and SLED.
