Update: Charleston Port Terminal Back Open; No Threat Found

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WLTX, AP) - Coast Guard officials says a terminal at the Port of Charleston is back open and safe after being evacuated because of a claim about a threat aboard a ship.

Authorities were made aware of a potential threat in four containers aboard the vessel Maersk Memphis in the Port of Charleston at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard 7th District Southeast.

Those containers have been scanned and cleared by authorities early Thursday morning.

#update there were 4 containers where threat was posed at terminal in Charleston, SC. These have been scanned and cleared by authorities. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

Authorities are now questioning the person who reported the threat.

#update the original reporting source of the threat in port of Charleston has been detained by authorities for further questioning. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

Ten agencies were involved in the investigation including the FBI, National Guard and SLED.

Read Previous Story: Charleston Port Terminal Evacuated as Authorities Investigate Threat

© 2017 WLTX-TV