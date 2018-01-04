UPS Driver Mauled by Pit Bulls Suing Dog Owner

For the first time, we're hearing from the UPS driver who was attacked by a pack of pit bulls near Puyallup last month. (Photo: KING)

Puyallup, WA (KING) - A UPS driver who was mauled by a pack of pit bulls at a Puyallup property plans to sue the dogs' owner.

Over Christmas break, a hearing examiner ruled that the dogs that attacked the driver were deemed dangerous. The dog owners, who claimed the animals were just protecting the property, appealed the ruling. That appeal was denied.

As a result, the UPS driver, Kevin Backlund, has decided to sue the dogs' owner, according to Backlund's attorney.

In November, Backlund testified in court about the attack and showed graphic photos of his mauled arms and legs. Unable to sit because of his injuries, the 59-year-old recounted how he arrived at the east Pierce County property in September.

As UPS drivers are accustomed to doing, Backlund testified he honked his horn, rattled the fence and looked for any dangers.

Seeing nothing, he entered through the unlocked gate to deliver the package.

Seventy-five feet onto the property, four pit bulls surrounded him.

"They attacked all at once," Backlund said. "Not one, and two and three, all four at once. "

"I was in a fight for my life."

Backlund retreated onto a flatbed trailer trying to escape the dogs. He managed to call 911.

Orting Valley Fire and Rescue officials testified when they arrived, they found Backlund "on top of this trailer covered in blood, he had a dog hanging off his leg."

Firefighters rescued Backlund by ramming the gate with his truck so Backlund could jump into the passenger side window.

