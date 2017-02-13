US Army Recruiting 6,000 Soldiers Could Affect Fort Jackson

The U.S. Army announced plans to spend $300 million in a blitz of bonuses and advertising to recruit 6,000 soldiers.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The U.S. Army announced plans to spend $300 million in a blitz of bonuses and advertising to recruit 6,000 soldiers. That will be the largest increase in one year since the Army became all volunteer.

Fort Jackson trains the most recruits for the Army and is a huge economic driver for the city of Columbia.

"I remember working back here in the 1980s, before I owned it, seeing a lot more people in uniform, especially recruits and what not," said Brett Wilson, the owner of LaBrasca's Pizza.

LaBrasca's is just one of many local businesses that benefits from Fort Jackson, but over the years, Wilson has seen the foot traffic slow down because of the change in main gates. But that could change soon because a number of recruits could make their way to Columbia.

"From an economy standpoint, it's a huge investment. Fort Jackson represents $2,6 billion investment for the area," said Susan McPherson, the director of military affairs.

As of right now, there is no information on how many recruits would go to Fort Jackson for training, but McPherson said it will help businesses of all sizes.

"On an annual basis, we bring in anywhere from 200-350 thousand people to Columbia. About $45 million is result of people planning vacations and seeing their soldiers graduate," she said.

Wilson said bringing in more recruits may cause businesses to fight for the dollar, but he said it will impact everyone overall. "However many more recruits you bring in, they're going to get paid and eventually they're going to let loose and go out and have fun and spend that money. They're going to spend that right here in Columbia."

With the new plan of 6,000 recruits, that increases the number of recruits for the Columbia Recruiting Battalion. The new goal is now 524 recruits, which is up from 486.

