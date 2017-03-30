USC Assistant Coaches Work Behind The Scenes Yields Results

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

DALLAS, TX - You don't see them or hear from them a lot but they make a huge difference for the USC women's basketball program. Assistant coaches.

Assistant are the backbone of any team and program and that's the case for the South Carolina Gamecocks who are in the Final Four.

They work long days and nights all to put together game plans for their teams after breaking down lots of film and recruiting is 24/7 according to Lisa Boyer who has been head coach Dawn Staley's top assistant for years.

Fred Chmiel has professional and college coaching experience and he says an assistant coach's work with players isn't over after a practice or a game.

"It's making sure they're alright mentally, making sure that school is taken care of, making sure home is good and there is a line of communication so we know what's going on with them at all times," Chmiel said.

Being in their second Final Four years is special for USC assistant Nikki McCray-Penson who was a star in the WNBA and played with and against Staley during her career.

"To see all the trials and tribulations that we've gone through this season from losing players with having new players trying to adjust, it was just one of things like wow we made it."

Maybe the Gamecocks will make all the way to the national championship but Stanford stands in their way. The Gamecocks and the Cardinal tip-off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday in the national semifinal.

