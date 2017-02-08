Staley Says Auburn Will Go 'All Out' Against USC

The USC women's basketball team is in action Thursday night against Auburn. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

The sixth-ranked USC women's basketball team is back at home Thursday night against the Auburn Tigers.

Carolina defeated the Tigers 73-47 January 5 on the Plains. However, Carolina is expecting Auburn to be more aggressive on defense by using a variety of schemes to dictate tempo.

"I think they'll go all out," said head coach Dawn Staley.

"I think they'll pressure us. i think they'll trap us. I think they will try to speed us up and turn the ball over."

*** USC Notes ***

Former USC point guard Khadijah Sessions will serve as the color analyst for the USC/Auburn broadcast on SEC Network+. The former Myrtle Beach standout is making her debut on television in this capacity.

Alaina Coates and A'ja Wilson have been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday night. Wilson was one of five finalists for the award last season and has been on the final ballot in each of the last two years.

The Dutch Fork and Heathwood Hall graduates are on the 30-player list for the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award, announced Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Wilson was selected as a finalist for the 2016 Naismith Trophy, while Coates earned a spot on the award’s Midseason Watch List a year ago.

